Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegion PLC (ALLE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.86. Allegion posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegion.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Allegion had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 126.46%. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Allegion (NYSE ALLE) opened at $87.21 on Monday. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $73.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.81. The company has a market cap of $8,301.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 22.46%.
In related news, insider Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $340,485.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,105.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Eckersley sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $688,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,121 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Allegion by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Allegion by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 686,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Allegion by 21,917.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.