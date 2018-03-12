Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will post sales of $39.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.40 million to $39.63 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $36.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $39.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.10 million to $182.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $207.46 million per share, with estimates ranging from $199.93 million to $223.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $45.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 12,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $347,134.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,039. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,361,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE VCRA) opened at $27.06 on Monday. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $790.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.06 and a beta of -0.40.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc is a provider of communication solutions for mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, education and other industries. The Company’s segments include Product and Service. The Company’s solutions include the Vocera Communication System, Vocera Care Experience, Vocera Engage integration platform, smartphone applications and its Experience Innovation Network.

