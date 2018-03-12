Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. Polaris Industries reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 35.38%. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $136.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Polaris Industries to a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter worth $5,275,000. Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $628,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $7,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris Industries (PII) traded down $2.82 on Monday, hitting $119.91. 729,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,015. The firm has a market cap of $7,560.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $77.91 and a 52 week high of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles.

