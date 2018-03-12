Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Microsoft Co. (MSFT) to Post $0.85 EPS

Brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.90. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Vetr downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Microsoft (NASDAQ MSFT) opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $743,340.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $64.12 and a 1 year high of $96.73.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,337.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,254,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Microsoft by 212.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,663,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,801,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 609.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,174,883 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,389,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,052,011 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,880,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053,413 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,474,151 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,264,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092,634 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 395.2% in the second quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 10,487,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $722,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369,500 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

