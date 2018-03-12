Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DBV Technologies SA – (DBVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies SA – (NASDAQ:DBVT) will report sales of $2.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DBV Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.35 million and the lowest is $1.18 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DBV Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 million to $34.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $89.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $78.50 million to $96.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DBV Technologies.

Several brokerages have commented on DBVT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup set a $57.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Shares of DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT ) traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. 260,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,143. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $50.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 87.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

