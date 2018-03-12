Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. AMETEK posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. AMETEK had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AME. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 25,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $2,038,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,545.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 6,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $470,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,742,548. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK (NYSE AME) traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $78.35. 923,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,598. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $18,140.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures instruments for the process, power and industrial and aerospace markets.

