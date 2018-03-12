Zacks: Analysts Expect Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) will announce $210.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.10 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage posted sales of $192.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will report full year sales of $210.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $824.02 million to $826.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $868.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $868.37 million to $869.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $202.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.86 million.

NGVC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE NGVC) opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.73, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 102,891 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Analysts Expect Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.42 Million” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/zacks-analysts-expect-natural-grocers-by-vitamin-cottage-inc-ngvc-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-210-42-million.html.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc (Natural Grocers) is a specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. The Company sells natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. The Company’s grocery products include: bulk food and private label products, dry, frozen and canned groceries, meats and seafood, dairy products and dairy substitutes, prepared foods, bread and baked goods, and beverages.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.