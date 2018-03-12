Zacks: Analysts Expect Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Announce $2.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings per share of $2.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $2.08. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.14 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.26.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257,060. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $120.95 and a one year high of $148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $358,490.00, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.88%.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 718,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,028,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

