Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunoco LP (SUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to post sales of $3.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.42 billion and the lowest is $2.59 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $4.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $14.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunoco.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sunoco from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $72,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sunoco by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in Sunoco by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 15,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sunoco by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco (NYSE SUN) opened at $27.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,750.00, a PE ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 0.60. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 647.06%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail.

