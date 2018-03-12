Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce sales of $99.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.75 million and the highest is $102.30 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $76.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $99.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.32 million to $445.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $447.37 million per share, with estimates ranging from $393.06 million to $524.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $20.00 price objective on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $49,934.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,797.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $70,764,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,085,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,604,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,826,000 after buying an additional 1,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,946,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,536,000 after buying an additional 1,458,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $15,343,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,742.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems.

