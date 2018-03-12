York Water (YORW) Rating Increased to Neutral at Hilliard Lyons

Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

YORW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of York Water from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of York Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water (YORW) opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. York Water has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $398.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.53.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. York Water had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that York Water will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in York Water by 17.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 106,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in York Water by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in York Water by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in York Water by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in York Water by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/york-water-yorw-rating-increased-to-neutral-at-hilliard-lyons.html.

About York Water

The York Water Company is an investor-owned water utility in the United States. The primary business of the Company is to impound, purify to meet or exceed safe drinking water standards and distribute water. As of December 31, 2016, it also owned and operated three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems.

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.