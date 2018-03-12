York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Has $84.60 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,314 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $84,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVMT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.31. The stock had a trading volume of 132,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,308. The company has a market cap of $60,381.50, a PE ratio of -11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dell Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVMT. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In other news, insider David I. Goulden sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $411,156.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 12,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.17 per share, for a total transaction of $430,115.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,317,833.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,100 shares of company stock worth $1,171,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Has $84.60 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/york-capital-management-global-advisors-llc-has-84-60-million-stake-in-dell-technologies-inc-dvmt.html.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc, formerly Denali Holding Inc, is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Client Solutions and Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). The Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products and notebooks, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals closely tied to the sale of Client Solutions hardware.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.