York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Buys 225,167 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,167 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after acquiring an additional 210,612 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 457,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 133,493 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 619,367.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after acquiring an additional 910,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 32,955 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 35,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,181. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $864.20, a P/E ratio of -16.71, a PEG ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $356.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3874 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -212.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNSL. Drexel Hamilton raised Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Communications in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc is a holding company with operating subsidiaries that provide integrated communications services in consumer, commercial and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

