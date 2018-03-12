York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in ILG Inc (ILG)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,039,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,616,000. ILG makes up about 0.7% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILG. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in ILG by 246.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 266,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 189,463 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in ILG by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ILG in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in ILG by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ILG during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILG Inc (ILG) traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,212. ILG Inc has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,288.73, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.52.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). ILG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that ILG Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from ILG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. ILG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ILG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ILG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded ILG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded ILG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on ILG in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

ILG Company Profile

ILG, Inc, formerly Interval Leisure Group, Inc, is a provider of professionally delivered vacation experiences. The Company is a global licensee for the Hyatt, Westin and Sheraton brands in vacation ownership. The Company operates through two segments: Exchange and Rental, and Vacation Ownership. Its Exchange and Rental segment offers access to vacation accommodations and other travel-related transactions and services to leisure travelers, by providing vacation exchange services and vacation rental, working with resort developers and operating vacation rental properties.

