Xunlei (XNET) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.02

Media headlines about Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xunlei earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 44.2205665170089 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:
- DC Brushless Motors Sales Market | Technological Advancements in Automotive Industry by 2017-2025 by Profshare Market Research (econotimes.com)
- Xunlei (XNET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday (americanbankingnews.com)
- Xunlei Limited Schedules 2017 Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Earnings Release on March 14, 2018 (finance.yahoo.com)
- INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders It Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Investors in Xunlei Limited and Set a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018 — XNET (finance.yahoo.com)
- INVESTOR DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Xunlei Limited and Reminds Investors with Losses Exceeding $100,000 to Contact the Firm (finance.yahoo.com)
Several research firms have recently issued reports on XNET. BidaskClub lowered Xunlei from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xunlei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Xunlei (XNET) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.02” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/xunlei-xnet-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-02.html.
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited (Xunlei) is a cloud-based acceleration technology company. The Company operates an Internet platform in China based on cloud computing to enable users to access, manage and consume digital media content. The Company’s segment is the operation of its online media platform. The Company’s products and services include Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet, and cloud acceleration subscription services, which offer user services for speed and reliability.
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.