Xunlei (XNET) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.02

Media headlines about Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xunlei earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 44.2205665170089 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XNET. BidaskClub lowered Xunlei from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xunlei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Xunlei ( XNET ) traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 608,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,091. The company has a market capitalization of $927.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.49. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited (Xunlei) is a cloud-based acceleration technology company. The Company operates an Internet platform in China based on cloud computing to enable users to access, manage and consume digital media content. The Company’s segment is the operation of its online media platform. The Company’s products and services include Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet, and cloud acceleration subscription services, which offer user services for speed and reliability.

