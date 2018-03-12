Xerox (XRX) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.02

News coverage about Xerox (NYSE:XRX) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xerox earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 44.0496588588248 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox (NYSE XRX) traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.92. 1,708,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,490. Xerox has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $7,619.85, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 price target on shares of Xerox in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.72.

In related news, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 140,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $4,550,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 1,161,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $40,056,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Xerox (XRX) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.02” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/xerox-xrx-given-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-02.html.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation is a provider of digital print technology and related solutions. The Company has capabilities in imaging and printing, data analytics, and the development of secure and automated solutions to help customers improve productivity. The Company’s primary offerings span three main areas: Managed Document Services, Workplace Solutions and Graphic Communications.

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.