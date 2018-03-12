Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

XHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR ) opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,160.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $22.76.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.21 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $22,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,188,000 after buying an additional 372,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,560,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,906,000 after buying an additional 337,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 301,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,024,000 after buying an additional 301,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Xenia) is a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in premium full service, lifestyle and urban upscale hotels, with a focus on var ious markets, as well as leisure destinations in the United States. As of October 4, 2017, the Company owned 39 hotels, 37 of which are completely owned, comprising 11,533 rooms, across 18 states and the District of Columbia, including a majority interest in two hotels owned through two investments in real estate entities.

