Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $167.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Gabelli restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $228.00 target price on Wynn Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.36.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ WYNN) opened at $188.89 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $98.82 and a twelve month high of $203.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,410.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.38%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.
