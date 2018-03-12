WPX Energy (WPX) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Bank of America

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised WPX Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised WPX Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WPX Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.12.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE WPX) opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,760.00, a PE ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $16.09.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.78 million. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in WPX Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 665,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in WPX Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WPX Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in WPX Energy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in WPX Energy by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/wpx-energy-wpx-price-target-raised-to-20-00-at-bank-of-america.html.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.