Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in CM Seven Star Acquisition Corp (CMSSU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMSSU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CM Seven Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $996,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CM Seven Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CM Seven Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,026,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CM Seven Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,000,000.
Shares of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ CMSSU) opened at $10.05 on Monday. CM Seven Star Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.10.
