Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in CUI Global Inc (CUI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 506,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of CUI Global by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,621,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 695,000 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CUI Global by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 842,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 457,018 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CUI Global in the fourth quarter valued at $963,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CUI Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,407,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 285,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of CUI Global in the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered CUI Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of CUI Global Inc ( CUI ) opened at $3.04 on Monday. CUI Global Inc has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CUI Global Profile

CUI Global, Inc is a platform company. The Company’s segments include Power and Electromechanical, Energy and Other. The Power and Electromechanical segment includes its subsidiaries, CUI, Inc (CUI), CUI Japan and CUI-Canada, Inc, which provide electromechanical components, including power supplies, transformers, converters, connectors and industrial controls for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

