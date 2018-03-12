WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Stake Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WNS were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WNS by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 731.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WNS by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 189,308 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WNS by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,208,000 after buying an additional 129,938 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNS (WNS) opened at $45.49 on Monday. WNS has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2,288.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,300,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services. The Company offers data, voice, analytical and business transformation services. The Company’s segments include WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. Its operating segments include travel, insurance, banking and financial services, healthcare, utilities, retail and consumer products groups, auto claims and others.

