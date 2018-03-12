WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) Position Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 58.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 87.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 33,156 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 59.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Finally, 3D Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth about $112,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David J. Abner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Steinhardt sold 41,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $400,488.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 991,936 shares of company stock worth $9,939,656. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. ( WETF ) opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,380.06, a PE ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.74. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $61.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc is an asset management company that focuses on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Company’s family of ETFs includes funds that track its own indexes, funds that track third party indexes and actively managed funds. It operates as an exchange traded products sponsor and asset manager providing investment advisory services in the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan.

