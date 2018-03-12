WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42,254 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 526.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $329,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 28,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,918,947.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc ( BAX ) opened at $68.89 on Monday. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,210.16, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Baxter International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

