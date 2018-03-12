WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in VMware by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,983 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in VMware by 2.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,321 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in VMware by 6.9% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in VMware by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in VMware by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,882 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware, Inc. (NYSE VMW) opened at $126.00 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50,811.17, a PE ratio of 93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on VMware to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Gabelli downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on VMware from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on VMware from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.42.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 23,381 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $2,815,072.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 10,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $1,297,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,962 shares of company stock worth $4,447,393. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/winton-group-ltd-lowers-holdings-in-vmware-inc-vmw.html.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc is an information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. The Company offers various products, which allow organizations to manage IT resources across private clouds and multi-cloud, multi-device environments by leveraging synergies across three product categories: Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Hybrid Cloud Computing and End-User Computing (EUC).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.