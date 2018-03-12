WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $479,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.41.

Shares of M&T Bank Co. ( MTB ) opened at $196.26 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.12 and a 12-month high of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29,556.31, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.26. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $745.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Michael R. Spychala sold 6,935 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $1,197,882.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,916,668.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 1,046 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $178,332.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,237.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,072 shares of company stock worth $14,776,021. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services.

