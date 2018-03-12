William Lyon Homes (WLH) Holdings Cut by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 664,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 208,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in William Lyon Homes were worth $19,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of William Lyon Homes in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup cut shares of William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of William Lyon Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 6,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $171,670.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,678,417 shares in the company, valued at $104,393,474.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 250,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,586,047 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE WLH) opened at $26.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,030.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.64. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $624.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.91 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 10.51%. William Lyon Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of single family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona and Nevada. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through four reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona and Nevada.

