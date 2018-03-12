Willdan Group (WLDN) Given a $36.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 target price on Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) opened at $26.54 on Friday. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.82, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Willdan Group news, insider Marc Tipermas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $75,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,524.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,356,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 48.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 85,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 439.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 70,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 278,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 69,790 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/willdan-group-wldn-given-a-36-00-price-target-by-canaccord-genuity-analysts.html.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry and public agencies at all levels of government, primarily in California and New York. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services and Homeland Security Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.