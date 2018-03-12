WideOpenWest (WOW) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -0.07

News articles about WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WideOpenWest earned a coverage optimism score of -0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 41.8229062907115 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

WOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.24. 176,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

In related news, EVP Catherine Kuo bought 17,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $171,726.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jill Bright bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 77,007 shares of company stock worth $752,075 over the last 90 days.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/wideopenwest-wow-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-07.html.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc is a cable operator in the United States. The Company provides high-speed data (HSD), cable television (Video), digital telephony (Telephony) and business-class services. The Company’s products are available either as a bundle or as an individual service to residential and business services customers.

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.