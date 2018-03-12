Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WLL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $14.40 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2,710.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 3.18. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.55 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 83.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Seery sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $29,408.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,877.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 24.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. National Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 10.4% during the third quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 86,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 567,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

