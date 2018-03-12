Whitestone REIT (WSR) Receives $12.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSR. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 383,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,482. The company has a market cap of $417.71, a P/E ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 0.94. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.59 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 6.62%. equities research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 542.86%.

In other news, VP Christine J. Mastandrea purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 112,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,938.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Whitestone REIT by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in Whitestone REIT by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 40,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Whitestone REIT by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Whitestone REIT by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Whitestone REIT by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/whitestone-reit-wsr-receives-12-60-average-price-target-from-analysts.html.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in various metropolitan areas. The Company’s acquisition targets are located in densely populated, culturally diverse neighborhoods, primarily in and around Austin, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Phoenix and San Antonio.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.