WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Achieves $25.09 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $25.09 million and $92,654.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001132 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, FreiExchange, EXX and Bittrex. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00275226 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001300 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00019167 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011150 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 248,784,903 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin (XWC) is a three year old decentralized global blockchain with a focus on cyber security, payments & secure communications While available to everyone, WhiteCoin is driven by a dedicated community of supporters yet controlled by no one single individual. This attractive combination will help ensure stability, growth, and compelling technological developments.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittrex, Lbank, Stocks.Exchange and EXX. It is not possible to purchase WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

