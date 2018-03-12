Westpark Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for RCI Hospitality (RICK)

Westpark Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) in a research report released on Thursday. Westpark Capital currently has a $34.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

“We remain optimistic on the company’s future, as we are estimating 43% earnings per share (EPS) growth for RICK in F’18. We Maintain our $34 PT and maintain our Outperform rating for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other research firms have also commented on RICK. ValuEngine lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

RCI Hospitality ( RICK ) opened at $29.88 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $290.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.43.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 58,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is the country’s leading company in gentlemen’s clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Miami, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Minneapolis, and other cities operate under brand names, such as “Rick’s Cabaret,” “XTC,” “Club Onyx,” “Vivid Cabaret,” “Jaguars” and “Tootsie’s Cabaret.” Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name “Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.” Investors are attracted by RCI’s strong cash flow, operating margins and local laws that create high barriers to entry in the gentlemen’s club business.

