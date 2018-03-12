Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) SVP Andrew Kenner Sells 6,028 Shares

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) SVP Andrew Kenner sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $723,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Kenner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Andrew Kenner sold 24,318 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $2,689,813.98.

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.42. The stock had a trading volume of 350,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,669. The company has a market capitalization of $15,230.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 43,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 255,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,640,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 128,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 117,798 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

