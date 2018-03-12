WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Cormark also issued estimates for WestJet Airlines’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS.
WJA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$29.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded WestJet Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WestJet Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. WestJet Airlines’s payout ratio is 23.14%.
About WestJet Airlines
WestJet Airlines Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which provides airline service and travel packages. The Company operates WestJet Vacations, which provides air, hotel, car and excursion packages, and WestJet Encore, which is a regional airline that operates a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.
