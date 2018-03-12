WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WestJet Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Cormark analyst D. Tyerman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Cormark also issued estimates for WestJet Airlines’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get WestJet Airlines alerts:

WJA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$29.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded WestJet Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WestJet Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.95.

Shares of WestJet Airlines ( TSE WJA ) opened at C$24.31 on Monday. WestJet Airlines has a 12 month low of C$21.54 and a 12 month high of C$28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,770.00, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. WestJet Airlines’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/westjet-airlines-ltd-wja-to-post-q2-2018-earnings-of-0-30-per-share-cormark-forecasts.html.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which provides airline service and travel packages. The Company operates WestJet Vacations, which provides air, hotel, car and excursion packages, and WestJet Encore, which is a regional airline that operates a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for WestJet Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestJet Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.