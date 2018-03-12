Western Digital (WDC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) opened at $99.55 on Friday. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $71.38 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29,620.00, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.44. Western Digital had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 90,755 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $7,997,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark P. Long sold 4,466 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $376,037.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,848.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,757 shares of company stock worth $16,522,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

