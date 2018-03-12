Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 11,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Instinet lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America to $34.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $35.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.35.

Shares of Bank of America Corp ( NYSE BAC ) opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $335,170.00, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/wesbanco-bank-inc-has-2-01-million-position-in-bank-of-america-corp-bac.html.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.