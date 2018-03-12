Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ResMed were worth $18,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ResMed to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Macquarie cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised ResMed from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Shares of ResMed Inc. ( RMD ) opened at $99.68 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.04 and a 52 week high of $104.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,246.97, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $601.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $106,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,586.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,318,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,906 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in ResMed Inc. (RMD)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/wells-fargo-company-mn-grows-holdings-in-resmed-inc-rmd.html.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.