Weibo (WB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Weibo earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 46.2595769434509 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.68. 2,535,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,910.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 2.55. Weibo has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $142.12.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. Weibo had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Weibo to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services.

