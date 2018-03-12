Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Inogen (INGN)

Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2018 – Inogen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2018 – Inogen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inogen ended the fourth quarter of 2017 on a positive note, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Promising business-to-business and direct-to-consumer sales growth is encouraging. The company expects direct-to-consumer sales to be its fastest growing channel, domestic business-to-business sales to have a solid growth rate. Inogen will continue to focus on the European markets. Raised revenue guidance for 2018 also instills confidence. On the flip side, declining rental revenues is a concern. Moreover, the international business-to-business sales declined lately. Adding to the woes, the company saw diminishing gross margin and a rise in operating expenses, driven by gradually increasing research and development spending. Stiff competition in the niche space is likely to mar prospects.”

3/2/2018 – Inogen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2018 – Inogen had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2018 – Inogen was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/19/2018 – Inogen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the last year Inogen has outperformed the broader industry in terms of price. The company expects direct-to-consumer sales to be its fastest growing channel, followed by domestic business-to-business sales in the coming quarters, with solid focus in Europe. The company is also upbeat about its full-year 2017 revenue guidance. Solid domestic and international business-to-business sales has been boosting Inogen. The company took a series of strategic initiatives to strengthen its product offerings and market position. On the flip side, declining rental revenues raise concern. Moreover, since the company generates a significant portion of its revenues from the international market, volatile foreign exchange rate will continue to raise concern. Low POC adoption, intensifying competition, reimbursement cuts and foreign exchange headwinds are other major concerns. Reimbursement cuts and foreign exchange headwinds are other major concerns.”

2/14/2018 – Inogen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the last year, Inogen has outperformed the broader industry in terms of price. The company expects direct-to-consumer sales to be its fastest growing channel, followed by domestic business-to-business sales in the coming quarters, with solid focus in Europe. The company is also upbeat about its full-year 2017 revenue guidance. Solid domestic and international business-to-business sales has been boosting Inogen. The company took a series of strategic initiatives to strengthen its product offerings and market position. On the flip side, declining rental revenues raise concern. Moreover, since the company generates a significant portion of its revenues from the international market, volatile foreign exchange rate will continue to raise concern. Low POC adoption, intensifying competition, reimbursement cuts and foreign exchange headwinds are other major concerns. Reimbursement cuts and foreign exchange headwinds are other major concerns.”

2/13/2018 – Inogen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the last year, Inogen has outperformed the broader industry in terms of price. The company expects direct-to-consumer sales to be its fastest growing channel, followed by domestic business-to-business sales in the coming quarters, with solid focus in Europe. The company is also upbeat about its full-year 2017 revenue guidance. Solid domestic and international business-to-business sales has been boosting Inogen. The company took a series of strategic initiatives to strengthen its product offerings and market position. On the flip side, declining rental revenues raise concern. Moreover, since the company generates a significant portion of its revenues from the international market, volatile foreign exchange rate will continue to raise concern. Low POC adoption, intensifying competition, reimbursement cuts and foreign exchange headwinds are other major concerns. Reimbursement cuts and foreign exchange headwinds are other major concerns.”

2/10/2018 – Inogen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2018 – Inogen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the last year, Inogen has outperformed the broader industry in terms of price. The company expects direct-to-consumer sales to be its fastest growing channel, followed by domestic business-to-business sales in the coming quarters, with solid focus in Europe. The company is also upbeat about its full-year 2017 revenue guidance. Solid domestic and international business-to-business sales has been boosting Inogen. The company took a series of strategic initiatives to strengthen its product offerings and market position. On the flip side, declining rental revenues raise concern. Moreover, since the company generates a significant portion of its revenues from the international market, volatile foreign exchange rate will continue to raise concern. Low POC adoption, intensifying competition, reimbursement cuts and foreign exchange headwinds are other major concerns. Reimbursement cuts and foreign exchange headwinds are other major concerns.”

2/6/2018 – Inogen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the last year, Inogen has outperformed the broader industry in terms of price. The company expects direct-to-consumer sales to be its fastest growing channel, followed by domestic business-to-business sales in the coming quarters, with solid focus in Europe. The company is also upbeat about its full-year 2017 revenue guidance. Solid domestic and international business-to-business sales has been boosting Inogen. The company took a series of strategic initiatives to strengthen its product offerings and market position. On the flip side, declining rental revenues raise concern. Moreover, since the company generates a significant portion of its revenues from the international market, volatile foreign exchange rate will continue to raise concern. Low POC adoption, intensifying competition, reimbursement cuts and foreign exchange headwinds are other major concerns. Reimbursement cuts and foreign exchange headwinds are other major concerns.”

1/24/2018 – Inogen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.37. 113,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,620.00, a P/E ratio of 95.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen Inc has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $134.97.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $1,357,764.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,764.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Wilkinson sold 30,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,853.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,885.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,369 shares of company stock valued at $20,697,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The Company’s Inogen One systems concentrate the air around the patient to offer a single source of supplemental oxygen anytime, anywhere with a portable device.

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.