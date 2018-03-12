Wedgewood Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,515,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 514,909 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up about 4.9% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $121,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Zions Bancorporation raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 338.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Ross Stores, Inc. ( ROST ) traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.01. 3,402,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $29,430.00, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.64. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $85.66.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 44.53%. research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

