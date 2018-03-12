Wealthfront Inc. Purchases 1,775 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Wealthfront Inc. lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total value of $8,849,169.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,873 shares in the company, valued at $63,757,665.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total value of $742,051.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M Co ( NYSE:MMM ) opened at $242.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $143,720.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $188.62 and a 1-year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Hilliard Lyons upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Vetr upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.06 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/wealthfront-inc-purchases-1775-shares-of-3m-co-mmm.html.

3M Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.