Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcus Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE JPM) opened at $118.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $410,500.00, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $81.64 and a twelve month high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Vetr upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.60 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 17,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $1,991,498.57. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,135.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $1,844,223.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

