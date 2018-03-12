WAX Hits Market Capitalization of $86.29 Million (WAX)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAX) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. WAX has a total market cap of $86.29 million and $4.38 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 42% lower against the US dollar. One WAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Coinbene, EtherDelta and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008703 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00939542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003198 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010943 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00044217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00088289 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00190200 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,954,537 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbene, Tidex, Bancor Network, Huobi, EtherDelta and Radar Relay. It is not presently possible to buy WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

