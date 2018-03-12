Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,822 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $79,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 305,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,061,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 773,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,718,000 after buying an additional 179,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM) traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,800. The company has a market cap of $37,820.00, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Macquarie raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $181,528.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $34,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,154,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

