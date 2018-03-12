Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,213,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $68,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $37,349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,501,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,432,000 after acquiring an additional 284,119 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,127,000 after acquiring an additional 237,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,280,000 after acquiring an additional 230,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 90.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 419,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 199,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRE shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust ( NYSE WRE ) opened at $26.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2,091.97, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $33.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.56%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of real property in the greater Washington metro region. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of office buildings, multifamily buildings and retail centers.

