Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (WAC) a €28.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($34.57) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($27.16) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.50 ($43.83) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. equinet set a €27.20 ($33.58) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($38.27) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.28 ($36.15).

Wacker Neuson (ETR WAC) opened at €27.90 ($34.44) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,960.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €17.68 ($21.83) and a 12 month high of €33.86 ($41.80).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters, as well as compact construction equipment, including excavators, compact and tele wheel loaders, telehandlers, skid steer and compact track loaders, dumpers, and telescopic and articulated wheel loaders.

