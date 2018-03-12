Wageworks (WAGE) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -0.01

Headlines about Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wageworks earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 43.6809621107607 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Shares of Wageworks (WAGE) opened at $49.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Wageworks has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,940.00, a PE ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wageworks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wageworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc is engaged in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). The Company administers CBDs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), and Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) and other employee benefits.

