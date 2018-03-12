vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VTVT. Citigroup reaffirmed an add rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $15.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) opened at $6.42 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $210.66 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.10.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts (RAGE), for which it has commenced patient enrollment in a Phase III clinical trial.

