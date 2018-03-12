Vsync Price Tops $0.0247 on Top Exchanges (VSX)

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, Vsync has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vsync has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $2,615.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vsync coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vsync alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00059882 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014934 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00100385 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00022480 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042246 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00592574 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Vsync Profile

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 237,986,665 coins and its circulating supply is 230,213,365 coins. Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto . Vsync’s official website is vsync.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Vsync is a privacy-focused PoS cryptocurrency based on bitcoin core 0.10.X and DASH. Using blockchain technology. Vsync aims to connect applications around the world. “

Vsync Coin Trading

Vsync can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase Vsync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vsync must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vsync using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vsync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vsync and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.